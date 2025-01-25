Cottingham leads Delaware State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 20-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (3-14, 0-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-12, 1-2 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Maryland-Eastern Shore after Mahogany Cottingham scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 76-71 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 55.4 points per game and is shooting 35.2%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 55.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 62.2 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahogony Lester averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brianna Barnes is shooting 39.1% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Cottingham is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press