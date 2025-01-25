Pierce leads Princeton against Cornell after 21-point game

Cornell Big Red (10-6, 2-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-4, 3-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Cornell after Caden Pierce scored 21 points in Princeton’s 71-67 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Princeton has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Red are 2-1 in conference play. Cornell is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Princeton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Big Red square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Nazir Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press