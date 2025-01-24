CSU Northridge visits UCSD following Tait-Jones’ 25-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-6, 5-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on CSU Northridge after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 points in UCSD’s 77-63 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons are 7-2 in home games. UCSD leads the Big West with 14.6 fast break points.

The Matadors are 5-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 2.6.

UCSD averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nordin Kapic is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press