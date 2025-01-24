Cumber and New Mexico host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-7, 6-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Fresno State after Viane Cumber scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 101-79 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 9-5 in home games. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Jacobs averaging 2.4.

New Mexico scores 73.4 points, 9.5 more per game than the 63.9 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

By The Associated Press