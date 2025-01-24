Nascimento and William & Mary host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-10, 3-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts UNC Wilmington after Bella Nascimento scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 74-66 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 at home. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Jana Sallman paces the Tribe with 4.3 boards.

The Seahawks are 3-2 in conference games. UNC Wilmington is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

William & Mary’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 65.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 66.9 William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Seahawks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallman is averaging 5.5 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kate Hollifield is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 6.9 points. Taylor Henderson is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

