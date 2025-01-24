Marshall plays Georgia Southern following Speer’s 25-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia Southern after Jalen Speer scored 25 points in Marshall’s 92-79 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.2.

The Thundering Herd are 5-3 in conference games. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Nate Martin averaging 7.3.

Georgia Southern averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Nakavieon White is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Martin is averaging 9.8 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Speer is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press