Hobbs leads Morgan State against Coppin State after 23-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (3-16, 1-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-12, 2-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Coppin State after Kameron Hobbs scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 78-74 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bears are 8-3 on their home court. Morgan State is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Morgan State scores 82.2 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 77.6 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Morgan State gives up.

The Bears and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akitoby is averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bears. Hobbs is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 83.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press