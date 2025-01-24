Davis and North Carolina host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Boston College after RJ Davis scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 67-66 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels are 7-2 in home games. North Carolina scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-7 in conference play. Boston College gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

North Carolina is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press