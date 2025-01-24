Manhattan faces Mount St. Mary’s following Sydnor’s 21-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (8-9, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-8, 4-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Mount St. Mary’s after Will Sydnor scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is eighth in the MAAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jedy Cordilia averaging 2.3.

The Jaspers have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Pacheco is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging nine points. Dola Adebayo is averaging 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sydnor is averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaspers. Wesley Robinson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press