Albany visits NJIT after Cooper’s 24-point showing

Albany Great Danes (16-4, 6-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits NJIT after Kayla Cooper scored 24 points in Albany’s 71-59 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 3-6 on their home court. NJIT has a 4-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Great Danes are 6-1 against America East opponents. Albany has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NJIT averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Albany gives up. Albany has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Great Danes meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaci Donovan is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 11.9 points. Cooper is averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

By The Associated Press