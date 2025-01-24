VCU hosts Saint Bonaventure after Bamisile’s 24-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-5, 3-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-4, 5-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Saint Bonaventure after Joseph Bamisile scored 24 points in VCU’s 81-57 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams have gone 9-0 in home games. VCU averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Bonnies are 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

VCU’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Rams. Bamisile is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chance Moore is averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

