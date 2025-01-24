Murauskas scores 24 in Saint Mary’s 71-51 victory against San Francisco

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 24 points and Saint Mary’s beat San Francisco 71-51 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Murauskas added five rebounds for the Gaels (17-3, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen added 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Jordan Ross finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Dons (16-6, 6-3) were led in scoring by Carlton Linguard and Marcus Williams with 14 points apiece.

Saint Mary’s led 36-28 at halftime, with Murauskas racking up 12 points. Saint Mary’s pulled away with an 18-3 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 16 points. Murauskas led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The two teams play Saturday. Saint Mary’s visits Washington State and San Francisco hosts San Diego.

By The Associated Press