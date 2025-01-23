Cal Baptist takes on Utah Valley in conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-9, 2-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Dominick Nelson and Utah Valley visit Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist on Thursday.

The Lancers are 6-3 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Wolverines are 5-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 6.3.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists. AJ Braun is shooting 52.2% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Nelson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press