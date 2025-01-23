Idaho State Bengals face the Sacramento State Hornets on 3-game slide

Sacramento State Hornets (9-9, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State heads into the matchup with Sacramento State as losers of three in a row.

The Bengals are 4-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

Idaho State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 65.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 66.3 Idaho State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Wright is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.3 points for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press