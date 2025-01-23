CSU Bakersfield hosts CSU Fullerton on home skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-16, 0-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-16, 1-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield is looking to break its eight-game home slide with a win against CSU Fullerton.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-8 in home games.

The Titans are 0-8 in conference games. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 10.7 assists per game led by Aaliyah Stanton averaging 2.0.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is scoring 7.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Roadrunners. Caitie Gingras is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games.

Stanton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 7.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 47.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

By The Associated Press