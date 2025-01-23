Thomas leads San Francisco against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 24-point showing

San Francisco Dons (16-5, 6-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-3, 6-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Malik Thomas scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 81-70 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels are 10-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 8.1.

The Dons are 6-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 1.7.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.4 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press