Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State after Watkins’ 21-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (8-11, 3-6 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-4, 7-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Cleveland State after Jewel Watkins scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 67-61 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 6-1 at home. Cleveland State is 13-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Penguins are 3-6 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State allows 60.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 76.1 points, 15.7 more per game than the 60.4 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 58.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 60.2 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Penguins meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 18.9 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Watkins is averaging 14.1 points for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

