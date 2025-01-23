Texas State plays Troy in conference matchup

Troy Trojans (12-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Texas State in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 3-6 in home games. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylin Foster averaging 5.3.

The Trojans are 6-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 15.1 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 6.2.

Texas State averages 63.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Troy allows. Troy averages 13.5 more points per game (77.9) than Texas State allows (64.4).

The Bobcats and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takeira Ramey is averaging 3.5 points for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 11.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Ashley Baez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Zay Dyer is averaging 14.4 points and 11.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press