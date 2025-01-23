No. 18 Georgia Tech visits Lattimore and Virginia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-3, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 3-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts No. 18 Georgia Tech after Latasha Lattimore scored 21 points in Virginia’s 73-68 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-3 at home. Virginia is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC scoring 81.8 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Virginia makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Georgia Tech averages 17.4 more points per game (81.8) than Virginia gives up (64.4).

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Lattimore is averaging 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

