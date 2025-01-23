Stailee Heard scores 17 to lead Oklahoma State to 60-59 win over No. 9 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 17 points, Jadyn Wooten scored 10 of her 14 in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State rallied to beat No. 9 TCU 60-59 on Wednesday night, ending the Horn Frogs’ 10-game winning streak.

Anna Gret Asi added 10 points for Oklahoma State (16-3, 6-2 Big 12), which trailed by 15 points at halftime, cut the lead to eight after three quarters, then outscored the Cowgirls 20-11 in the final period.

It was the Cowgirls’ first win over a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 7 UCLA on Dec. 8, 2017.

Heard’s 3-pointer with 1:12 left gave Oklahoma State a 58-55 lead. Asi added two free throws to make it 60-55 with 20.7 left. But the Cowgirls missed four free throws and TCU made four straight foul shots to pull the Frogs to within 60-59.

Sedona Prince had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1), who held Oklahoma State to eight points in the second quarter. Hailey Van Lith added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Takeaways

TCU, which led the Big 12 and ranks second nationally in 3-pointers, converted only seven of 25 shots from distance.

Oklahoma State had no answer in the first half for Prince. The Cowgirls held her in check in the second half and outscored TCU 36-20 during that stretch.

Key moment

Oklahoma State trailed 44-29 midway through the third quarter but scored 11 of the next 15 points to cut the lead to 48-40 and then put together an 18-7 run in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Key stat

Oklahoma State’s bench, led by Wooten, outscored TCU 16-5.

Up next

TCU hosts No. 25 Baylor on Sunday, and Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech on Saturday.

By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press