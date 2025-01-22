No. 2 South Carolina to host No. 5 LSU a day later than scheduled after winter weather in the South

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night’s women’s basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday because of winter weather.

The decision comes a day after Winter Storm Enzo dropped about a foot of snow in parts of south Louisiana and made travel hazardous in subtropical communities that possess little in the way of snow-clearing equipment for roads and airports.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference said that Friday’s game would tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

LSU’s home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on schedule.

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer