Nebraska faces USC, aims to halt 4-game slide

USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska heads into the matchup with USC after losing four straight games.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-1 at home. Nebraska has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. USC averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Nebraska averages 76.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 72.3 USC gives up. USC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Trojans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desmond Claude is averaging 16 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press