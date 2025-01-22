Kimpson leads UNLV against Fresno State after 22-point outing

UNLV Rebels (15-4, 7-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Fresno State after Amarachi Kimpson scored 22 points in UNLV’s 72-71 win against the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Rebels are 7-0 in MWC play. UNLV has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fresno State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV scores 12.4 more points per game (75.8) than Fresno State gives up (63.4).

The Bulldogs and Rebels match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mia Jacobs is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kimpson is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Aaliyah Alexander is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press