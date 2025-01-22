San Francisco hosts Oregon State after Werth’s 24-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 5-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-10, 5-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Oregon State after Freja Werth scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 76-64 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons have gone 6-1 in home games. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Beavers are 5-3 in WCC play. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

San Francisco’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 61.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 65.4 San Francisco allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luana Leite is averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Dons. Werth is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kelsey Rees is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Beavers. Catarina Ferriera is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 30.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press