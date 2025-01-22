Bol Bowen leads Florida State against Cal after 20-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Cal after Taylor Bol Bowen scored 20 points in Florida State’s 91-78 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Golden Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Cal has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Seminoles are 4-3 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Cal’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Seminoles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 43.5% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 18.6 points for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press