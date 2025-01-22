Spink, Idaho State Bengals to host Martin and the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets (9-9, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 1-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaydia Martin and Sacramento State visit Kacey Spink and Idaho State in Big Sky action.

The Bengals are 4-2 on their home court. Idaho State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Idaho State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Hornets meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spink is averaging 5.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Maria Dias is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Benthe Versteeg is averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Martin is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press