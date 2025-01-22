Cleveland leads Miami (FL) against Stanford after 31-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (4-14, 0-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -10.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Stanford after Matthew Cleveland scored 31 points in Miami (FL)’s 117-74 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinal have gone 9-1 in home games. Stanford scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-7 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Stanford’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.8 points for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Cleveland is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press