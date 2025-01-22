No. 18 Wisconsin falls to UCLA 85-83, snapping the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aday Mara scored a career-high 22 points and UCLA held off No. 18 Wisconsin 85-83 on Tuesday night, snapping the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Sebastian Mack had 19 points and Tyler Bilodeau added 16 before fouling out with 1:40 remaining for the Bruins (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten).

Mara and Mack combined to score 13 straight points down the stretch. Mara, a 7-foot-3 sophomore, was 7 of 7 from the floor and 8 of 11 at the line.

John Tonje scored 24 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, to lead the Badgers (15-4, 5-3). John Blackwell added 23 points.

The Badgers closed to 81-80 on Blackwell’s 3-pointer with a minute remaining.

Mack got fouled, made the first and missed the second. Blackwell’s potential tying jumper in the paint was blocked by UCLA reserve William Kyle III.

Blackwell fouled out seconds later and Skyy Clark made two free throws for an 84-80 lead. After a timeout, Tonje hit a 3-pointer that left Wisconsin down 84-83 with 0.5 seconds left. The Badgers were forced to foul and Clark made the first and deliberately missed the second.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: The Badgers had plenty of red-clad fans at Pauley Pavilion but they couldn’t complete a sweep of the Los Angeles schools after beating Southern California last weekend.

UCLA: The Bruins improved to 10-1 at home with their second straight victory.

Key moment

The Badgers went nearly five minutes without a field goal and fell behind by nine while the Bruins were scoring six straight points in the second half.

Key stat

Both teams shot 51% from the floor. The Badgers were 18 of 21 from the free-throw line and the Bruins made 21 of 28 foul shots.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts Nebraska on Sunday. UCLA visits Washington on Friday.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer