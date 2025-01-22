Micah Parrish fuels rally as Ohio State snaps 3-game skid with 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and fueling a 15-0 run in the closing minutes that led to a 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue on Tuesday night.

Parrish was 8 of 10 from the field and made a career-best six 3-pointers, including 11 points and three 3s during the decisive run. Devin Royal added 16 points for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game skid.

Purdue (15-5, 7-2) entered on a seven-game winning streak and led 59-53 with 7:25 to play. But Ohio State stormed back by making 8 of 12 3s in the second half.

Trey Kaufman-Renn tied his career high with 26 points to lead the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points while Braden Smith was just 3 of 14 from the field and scored 12.

Kaufman-Renn scored eight straight to get Purdue within 68-67 with 1:01 left, but the Boilermakers never retook the lead.

Ohio State forward Colin White injured his left ankle and spent the second half in a walking boot, and guard John Mobley Jr. missed some time after a hard landing when he was fouled.

Takeaways

Ohio State: Despite losing five of their last six games and their early struggles Tuesday, which included a scoring drought of nearly 4 1/2 minutes, the Buckeyes battled back.

Purdue: The Boilermakers lost a big lead, had trouble rebounding and shot 3s poorly.

Key moment

Parrish’s scoring flurry gave the Buckeyes the lead — and the confidence they needed to close it out.

Key stats

Ohio State shot 53.3% from the field and 47.8% on 3s.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday. Purdue hosts No. 21 Michigan on Friday.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer