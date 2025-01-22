Joshua Jefferson scores 30 points as No. 3 Iowa State runs past UCF 108-83 View Photo

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 3 Iowa State to its highest point total of the season in a 108-83 win over UCF on Tuesday night.

Keshon Gilbert had 21 points and eight assists, and Curtis Jones added 19 points for the Cyclones (16-2, 6-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Jefferson finished 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range, becoming the first 30-point scorer for Iowa State this season.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 24 points to lead the Knights (12-6, 3-4) and Keyshawn Hall added 13.

The Cyclones came in averaging 83.8 points per game. They reached triple digits once before, in a 100-58 win over Jackson State on Dec. 8.

Takeaways

UCF: The Knights were outrebounded 27-13 in the first half.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had 16 steals, with Jefferson and Nate Heise leading the way with four apiece.

Key moment

An 11-0 run late in the first half helped Iowa State pull away.

Key stat

Iowa State center Dishon Jackson had a quiet night with five points, all from the free-throw line. He finished with one field goal attempt.

Up next

UCF hosts TCU and Iowa State visits Arizona State on Saturday.

By PAVLE MARKOVIC

Associated Press