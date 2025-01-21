Nebraska faces USC, seeks to halt 4-game skid

USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska heads into the matchup against USC as losers of four straight games.

The Cornhuskers are 8-1 on their home court. Nebraska has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 3-4 against conference opponents. USC averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Nebraska’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game USC allows. USC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press