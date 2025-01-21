No. 18 Wisconsin faces UCLA following Blackwell’s 28-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Wisconsin visits UCLA after John Blackwell scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 84-69 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 9-1 on their home court. UCLA is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Badgers are 5-2 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

UCLA scores 75.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 70.3 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCLA gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bruins.

Nolan Winter is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press