Fresno State hosts Kimpson and UNLV

UNLV Rebels (15-4, 7-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Fresno State after Amarachi Kimpson scored 22 points in UNLV’s 72-71 victory over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Fresno State is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 7-0 in MWC play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Brown averaging 5.7.

Fresno State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Rebels meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.6 points.

Kimpson is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press