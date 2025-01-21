Ohio State QB Will Howard sets CFP title-game record with 13 straight completions vs Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Will Howard connected on his first 13 passes against Notre Dame on Monday night to set the record for consecutive completions in a College Football Playoff championship game.

He tied the mark late in the second quarter when he hit Carnell Tate for 20 yards on third-and-7, then broke it with a 15-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith two plays later.

Howard’s streak ended when Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts broke up his pass intended for TreVeyon Henderson near the goal line.

Alabama’s Mac Jones set the previous record with 12 completions in a row against Ohio State in the 2021 title game.

Howard finished the first half 14 of 15 for 144 yards, including touchdown passes of 8 yards to Smith and 6 yards to Quinshon Judkins.

Howard came into the championship game with a hot hand. He had completed 73.8% of his passes for 919 yards with six TDs and two interceptions during the Buckeyes’ first three CFP games.

