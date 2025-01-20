Collins leads Fresno State against New Mexico after 23-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-13, 1-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-4, 7-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -20.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits New Mexico after Zaon Collins scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 74-65 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 10-1 on their home court. New Mexico scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks fifth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 2.9.

New Mexico’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 73.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 72.6 New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos.

Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press