Evans leads Loyola Marymount against San Diego after 28-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-12, 0-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-9, 0-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces San Diego after Naudia Evans scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-58 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 3-4 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 29.5 rebounds. Maya Hernandez leads the Lions with 7.7 boards.

The Toreros are 0-7 in conference matchups. San Diego is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Lions.

Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.4 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press