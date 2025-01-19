Grocholski scores 27, No. 24 Minnesota women rally from 16 down in 4th quarter to beat Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Grace Grocholski matched her career high with 27 points and No. 24 Minnesota overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Northwestern 87-82 on Sunday.

Northwestern led 69-58 after a 25-point third quarter and the Wildcats increased their lead to 14 early in the fourth.

That was when Minnesota caught fire. The Golden Gophers outscored Northwestern 29-8 over the final eight minutes, making seven of their last eight shots and 14 of 17 free throws as Northwestern committed 10 fouls in the quarter.

Grocholski scored seven points in the comeback, including 5 of 5 free throws. Amaya Battle, who finished with 18 points, was 6 of 8 from the line in the fourth.

Minnesota (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) tied it on a 3-pointer by Tori McKinney with 2:15 remaining. Niamya Holloway made two layups for a four-point lead and Battle finished it off with 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute. Minnesota scored 10 of the last 12 points.

McKinney scored 13 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Grocholski was 9 for 9 on free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds for her second double-double this season. Battle was 8 of 10 from the line and had six rebounds and six assists. Overall, Minnesota made 22 of 26 free throws.

Reserve forward Grace Sullivan had 18 points and blocked four shots and Taylor Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (7-10, 0-6). Caileigh Walsh and Kyla Jones had 17 points each.

Minnesota’s 17-2 start is one of the best in program history. The Gophers last started as well as 15-2 in 2003-04 when they went to the Final Four.

Minnesota hosts Michigan on Wednesday. Northwestern has a home game with Illinois on Thursday. ___

