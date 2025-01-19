Donarski’s five 3s help power No. 14 North Carolina to a 75-58 win over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lexi Donarski knocked down five 3-pointers and No. 14 North Carolina rolled to its sixth straight win over Pittsburgh, 75-58 the Panthers on Sunday.

The Tar Heels are now 17-3 overall, 5-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the program’s best start though 20 games since the 2013-14 season.

Pitt trailed by 12 to start the fourth quarter but its offense sputtered while the Tar Heels got hot from the outside. Indya Nivar hit two 3s and Lanie Grant and Donarski each knocked down another to help the Tar Heels extend their lead to 22 points with more than six minutes to play. Jordan Zubich and Ciera Toomey each hit 3s to push the lead to 30 with under five minutes remaining.

And then the Panthers caught fire from beyond the arc. Marley Washenitz hit from deep Mikayla Johnson hit four straight 3s in the final 2:05.

Donarski was 5 of 12 from distance and finished with 15 points with three assists and a steal to lead North Carolina. Grant hit 3 of 7 from deep and added 13 points off the bench and Nivar finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

Khadija Faye and MaKayla Elmore each posted double-doubles to lead Pitt (9-11, 1-6). Faye scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Elmore scored 11 points to go with her 10 boards. Johnson missed her first four 3-point attempts and finished with a team-high 18 points,

North Carolina returns home to play host to Wake Forest Thursday. Pitt entertains Virginia Tech Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball