Jackson scores 16 as No. 16 Duke rides a big 2nd quarter in 74-49 win over Stanford

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ashlon Jackson scored 16 points and the No. 16 Duke women held Stanford to its lowest point total of the season, posting a 74-49 victory Sunday in the first meeting between the schools as ACC rivals.

Duke forced 20 Stanford turnovers, turning them into 25 points. The Blue Devils led by as many as 25 points.

Duke broke the game wide open in the second quarter. Trailing by four after one, the Cardinal opened the second with Shay Ijiwoue hitting the first of two at the line and scoring at the basket to get within a point at 18-17, but Duke responded with a 14-0 run fueled by a Jordan Wood 3, a three-point play by Jackson and two layups by Delany Thomas. Stanford got back-to-back layups to stop the run but Thomas scored at the basket and knocked down a jumper and Jackson hit from 3 to start an 11-0 run to close out the half for a 43-21 advantage at the break.

Jackson was held to 5-of-15 shooting from the field but was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line in leading the Blue Devils (15-4, 6-1). Thomas posted her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Taina Mair finished with 13 points and dished six assists with a pair of steals.

Nunu Agara scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (10-8, 2-5) but was the lone player to reach double-figures. Stanford was held to 18-of-55 shooting from the field, including just 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Duke travels to take on SMU Thursday. Stanford returns home to play host to its rival, No. 18 California on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball