Gillespie scores 22, including go-ahead basket in final minute, and Maryland edges Nebraska 69-66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Maryland squeaked past Nebraska 69-66 on Sunday.

The Terrapins led for most of the game but squandered a nine-point lead in the final five minutes before Gillespie’s bucket put them back ahead 68-66 with 40 seconds remaining.

Maryland’s Julian Reese came up with a steal on Nebraska’s next possession and with 22 seconds left Rodney Rice made the front end of a one-and-one to give Maryland a 69-66 lead. Connor Essegian missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and time ran out after the Terps’ Jordan Geronimo missed the front end of the bonus.

Gillespie made five 3-pointers and added five assists and four steals. Rice scored 15 points, Selton Miguel added 11, and Reese had 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Maryland (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten).

Andrew Morgan scored 17 points off the bench and Brice Williams added 14 for Nebraska (12-6, 2-5). Morgan and Juwan Gary, who scored six points, both reached 1,000 career points.

Nebraska built a five-point lead late in the first half before Maryland hit three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes, taking a 37-35 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Rice scored seven points and Gillespie added another 3-pointer for a 64-55 Maryland lead with a little under seven minutes remaining. Six minutes later the Cornhuskers tied it one last time before Gillespie’s winning layup.

By going 1 for 3 from the free-throw line down the stretch the Terps stayed under 70 points, giving them the distinction of ending the Huskers’ 36-game winning streak when holding their opponent to 70 points or fewer.

Nebraska hosts USC on Wednesday and Maryland visits Illinois on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball