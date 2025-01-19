Evans and Loyola Marymount host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (4-12, 0-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-9, 0-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts San Diego after Naudia Evans scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-58 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 3-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC scoring 66.1 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Toreros are 0-7 against WCC opponents. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Truitt Reilly averaging 4.7.

Loyola Marymount averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 63.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 66.1 Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Toreros match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Lions.

Lauren McCall is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 7.3 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press