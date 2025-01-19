Baylor plays No. 1 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Baylor Bears (16-3, 6-1 Big 12)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor squares off against No. 1 UCLA in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bears have a 10-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.6 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Bruins have an 11-0 record in non-conference games. UCLA ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 4.5.

Baylor scores 81.1 points, 27.6 more per game than the 53.5 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.4 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bears.

Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press