Tillis puts up 21 in UC Irvine’s 101-71 victory against Cal Poly

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis’ 21 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 101-71 on Saturday night for its seventh win in a row.

Tillis added seven rebounds for the Anteaters (17-2, 7-0 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Jurian Dixon had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Cayden Ward led the Mustangs (6-14, 0-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Cal Poly also got 15 points from Peter Bandelj. Owen Koonce had 14 points. The Mustangs extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press