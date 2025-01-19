San Francisco wins 81-70 over Oregon State

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 24 points in San Francisco’s 81-70 win against Oregon State on Saturday night

Thomas shot 8 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dons (16-5, 6-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had five assists. Tyrone Riley IV shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Beavers (14-6, 4-3) were led by Michael Rataj, who posted 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Damarco Minor added 12 points and six rebounds for Oregon State. Parsa Fallah had nine points.

San Francisco took the lead with 8:05 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Thomas scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Dons ahead 43-34 at the break. San Francisco turned a 10-point second-half lead into a 19-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 61-42 lead with 12:11 left in the half. Riley scored 11 second-half points in the win.

