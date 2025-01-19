Hargress scores 40, UC Riverside takes down UC San Diego 85-81

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 40 points and UC Riverside defeated UC San Diego 85-81 on Saturday night.

Hargress added five rebounds for the Highlanders (11-8, 4-3 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Joel Armotrading shot 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

The Tritons (15-4, 5-2) were led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists. UCSD also got 13 points and two steals from Hayden Gray. Chris Howell finished with 11 points and six steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press