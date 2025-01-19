Hawthorne’s 17 lead Northern Colorado over Sacramento State 68-64

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Sacramento State 68-64 on Saturday night.

Hawthorne shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Bears (14-5, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line and added seven rebounds. Jaron Rillie shot 1 of 3 from the field and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. The Bears picked up their eighth straight win.

Jacob Holt finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (5-13, 1-4). Mike Wilson added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Sacramento State. Lachlan Brewer also recorded eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press