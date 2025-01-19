Oday’s 24 help Cal State Fullerton defeat Long Beach State 83-67

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 24 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Long Beach State 83-67 on Saturday night.

Oday also contributed six rebounds for the Titans (6-14, 1-7 Big West Conference). Zion Richardson scored 15 points and added three steals. Zach Visentin and Antwan Robinson added 12 points piece. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Titans.

TJ Wainwright led the way for the Beach (7-12, 3-4) with 31 points and three steals. Devin Askew added 11 points for Long Beach State. Kam Martin had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press