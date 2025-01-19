Riley Kugel scores 21 and No. 15 Mississippi State knocks off No. 21 Ole Miss in OT, 84-81

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored a season-high 21 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, and No. 15 Mississippi State knocked off No. 21 Mississippi 84-81 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) battled back from a 73-69 deficit in the final 42 seconds of regulation and tied the game at 74-74 on Matthew Murrell’s 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining. Kugel missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.

KeShawn Murphy added 18 points for Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) while RJ Melendez had 12 points and seven rebounds. Josh Hubbard has 10 points for the Bulldogs and Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaemyn Brakefield had 20 points to lead Ole Miss and Sean Pedulla had 18. Murrell had 15 points, all in the second half

Brakefield missed a 3-point attempt at the overtime buzzer that could have tied it.

Mississippi State took a 14-2 lead following Kugel’s 3-pointer with 15:02 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs led by 14 points in the first half and 37-29 at halftime.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: After scoring 21 points with 19 rebounds on Tuesday against Alabama, Malik Dia was held to just eight points and two rebounds on Saturday.

Mississippi State: With the win, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans improved to 4-1 against Ole Miss.

Key stat

The Bulldogs outrebounded Ole Miss 25-10 in the first half and 51-29 in the game. The Bulldogs had a 19-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

Up next

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to Tennessee on Tuesday night.

