Miller’s double-double helps lead SMU onslaught in 117-74 win over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 18 points and distributed 10 assists for his first double-double of the season and SMU overwhelmed Miami 117-74 on Saturday.

The Mustangs’ point total is a program record for road games and the sixth-highest point total in program history. Their 117 points is the most points the Mustangs have scored since Nov. 28, 1987 when that team posted 127 against James Madison.

Matt Cross scored 17 points, Samet Yigitoglu 15, Chuck Harris 14, reserve Kario Oquendo 13 and B.J. Edwards and reserve Keon Ambrose-Hylton 10 apiece for SMU.

SMU shot 69.2% (45 for 65), including 56% (14 for 25) from 3-point range.

Matthew Cleveland scored a career-high 31 points for Miami.

The Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC) built a 20-7 lead in the first six minutes and never trailed. At the 10-minute mark they led 30-14. With 5:18 left before halftime the Mustangs were up 46-18 and by the break they led 60-26.

The Mustangs made 76.5% (26 of 34) of their shots in the first half as Harris (5-for-7 shooting) scored 12 points and Yigitoglu (5-for-5) 10.

The last two Saturdays have become a trend for SMU. In their win against Georgia Tech on Jan. 10, the Mustangs built a 50-19 first-half lead.

Against the Hurricanes (4-14, 0-7), SMU’s lead reached 40 points (87-47) on a 3-pointer by Edwards with 9:46 remaining.

SMU hosts Louisville on Tuesday. Miami, which has lost seven straight, heads to the West Coast to take on Stanford on Wednesday.

