Dillon Mitchell scores 14 points, Cincinnati outlasts Arizona State 67-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dillon Mitchell led a balanced offense with 14 points and Cincinnati overcame a long second-half shooting drought to defeat Arizona State 67-60 on Saturday.

A layup by Mitchell gave Cincinnati a 17-point lead three minutes into the second half. The Bearcats didn’t score again until another layup by Mitchell made it 46-35 with 14 minutes remaining. They went the next six minutes without a basket, going 0 for 10 and committing two turnovers. Dan Skillings Jr. was the only Cincinnati player to score during the drought, making 6 of 8 free throws.

A dunk by Jay Quaintance had Arizona State within 52-48, then a dunk by Skillings and a 3-pointer from CJ Fredrick put the Bearcats up 57-48 with about five minutes remaining.

A Skillings layup gave Cincinnati a 65-56 lead heading to the final minute. Arizona State got within 65-61 with 38 seconds left but Jizzle James made two free throws for a 67-61 lead with 31 seconds to go. Arizona State had two turnovers in the final half-minute.

Skillings and James scored 12 points each and Simas Lukosius added 10 for the Bearcats (11-6, 2-4 Big 12).

Jay Quaintance had game highs of 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5). Alston Mason scored 13 points and BJ Freeman had 12.

After six lead changes in the first eight minutes, the Bearcats went on a 16-0 run to build a 24-11 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The Sun Devils went 6:40 without a point, missing 10 shots.

Cincinnati, which is now 11-1 when leading at halftime, led 36-22 at the break.

The Bearcats host Texas Tech on Tuesday. Arizona State plays at West Virginia on Tuesday.

